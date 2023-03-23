UConn men’s basketball takes on Arkansas tonight in Sweet 16 action, on Channel 3

LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is hoping that, like everything that happens in Vegas, it stays in Vegas.

Fourth-seeded UConn is set to take on eighth-seeded Arkansas on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament.

The game tips off at 7:15 p.m. eastern from Las Vegas and can be seen on Channel 3/CBS.

The winner gets to stay in Vegas for the Elite 8.

Here’s a look at how the bracket stood as of Thursday morning:

The Huskies are 3.5 point favorites over the Razorbacks, according to the most recent odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 140.

UConn will look to rely on junior forward Adama Sanogo.

Sanogo has a powerful post up game and a soft touch around the rim. He leads his team with 17.3 points per game and rebounds at 7.5 per game. He has also been shooting 60 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is no slouch. It knocked off top-seeded and defending national champion Kansas over the weekend.

The Razorbacks have junior guard Ricky Council IV, a downhill scorer who thrives in transition and is an acrobatic dunker. He averages 16.1 points and 1.1 steals per game.

The victor will take on the winner of second-seeded UCLA and third-seeded Gonzaga. That game tips off at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, also on Channel 3.

