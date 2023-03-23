Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball takes on Arkansas tonight in Sweet 16 action, on Channel 3

The UConn men's basketball team practiced in Las Vegas ahead of its Sweet 16 matchup with Arkansas.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is hoping that, like everything that happens in Vegas, it stays in Vegas.

Fourth-seeded UConn is set to take on eighth-seeded Arkansas on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament.

The game tips off at 7:15 p.m. eastern from Las Vegas and can be seen on Channel 3/CBS.

The winner gets to stay in Vegas for the Elite 8.

Here’s a look at how the bracket stood as of Thursday morning:

The Huskies are 3.5 point favorites over the Razorbacks, according to the most recent odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 140.

UConn will look to rely on junior forward Adama Sanogo.

Sanogo has a powerful post up game and a soft touch around the rim. He leads his team with 17.3 points per game and rebounds at 7.5 per game. He has also been shooting 60 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is no slouch. It knocked off top-seeded and defending national champion Kansas over the weekend.

The Razorbacks have junior guard Ricky Council IV, a downhill scorer who thrives in transition and is an acrobatic dunker. He averages 16.1 points and 1.1 steals per game.

The victor will take on the winner of second-seeded UCLA and third-seeded Gonzaga. That game tips off at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, also on Channel 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Sebastian Andrews was charged with murdering his father's neighbor in Wilton, according to...
Neighbor dials 911 after witnessing attack in Wilton; son charged with murder
The I-Team is uncovering new information about the car crash in New York that killed five...
I-TEAM: DCF talked to families of Derby children before deadly NY crash
Thursday showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Showers return today, with steadier rain on Saturday...

Latest News

UConn practice in Vegas - WFSB
RAW VIDEO: UConn men's basketball practices in Las Vegas
Fans head to Vegas for UConn men's game vs Arkansas
Fans travel to Las Vegas for UConn men’s game against Arkansas
UConn men prepare for Sweet 16 game against Arkansas
VIDEO: UConn men prepare for Sweet 16 game against Arkansas
Fans head to Vegas for UConn men's game vs Arkansas
VIDEO: Fans head to Vegas for UConn men's game vs Arkansas