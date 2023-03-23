WATCH LIVE: Waterbury mayor plans ‘special announcement’ during ‘State of the City’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury’s mayor will lay out his vision for the future of Brass City during his ‘State of the City’ address Thursday afternoon.

It was slated to begin at noon. Stream it live below:

Mayor Neil O’Leary was expected to pitch continuing progress to some of biggest business shareholders.

O’Leary said 400 business leaders were present.

The City’s Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.

According to O’Leary staff, the address was to focus on planned improvements for the community as a whole, not just businesses.

Specific details about the address were not released beforehand.

However, Channel 3 was told that O’Leary was going to make a special announcement.

Last year, O’Leary highlighted increasing property values and was optimistic about a proposed Amazon site on the Waterbury-Naugatuck line.

Thursday’s address comes a week before the mayor is expected to deliver his annual budget presentation to the city’s Board of Alderman.

