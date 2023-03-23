Contests
Watch parties planned for upcoming UConn basketball games

The Kinsmen Brewing Co. will host a watch party for the UConn men's basketball game on March...
The Kinsmen Brewing Co. will host a watch party for the UConn men's basketball game on March 23, the UConn Alumni Foundation said.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Basketball fans clamoring to be amongst like-minded individuals can either celebrate or commiserate together at planned watch parties.

The UConn men’s basketball team takes on Arkansas in Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night.

The UConn Alumni Foundation put out the call about parties planned across the state.

“It’s NCAA Tournament time! Come out to your local game watch bar and cheer on the Huskies with your fellow alumni and fans,” the foundation said. “Game watches will be held for each game as long as the Huskies advance in the tournament bracket.”

Kinsmen Brewing is one spot. It’s located at 409 Canal St. in Southington.

Parties were planned there for both Thursday night, and Saturday, if the Huskies advance to the Elite 8.

Two Roads Brewing in Stratford also planned a watch party for the upcoming and potential upcoming games.

It is located on Stratford Avenue.

UConn alumni can register for the parties on the UConn Alumni Foundation website here.

