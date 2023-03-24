Another teen charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police arrested another teen in the shooting death of a food delivery driver earlier this month.

The food delivery worker was shot Saturday, March 4 in the area of Boston Avenue and Palisades Avenue, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jiabin Lin of Flushing, New York.

Lin was working as a food delivery driver for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant on Boston Avenue, said police.

Authorities said Lin was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bridgeport police said a 14-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the case. This is the second arrest.

Justin Castro, 17, was arrested in the case. His case was transferred to adult court, police said.

Bridgeport police said the 14-year-old was charged with criminal attempt at robbery first-degree and felony murder.

The 14-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.