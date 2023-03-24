Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Another teen charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Teen charged with food delivery driver's murder
Teen charged with food delivery driver's murder
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police arrested another teen in the shooting death of a food delivery driver earlier this month.

The food delivery worker was shot Saturday, March 4 in the area of Boston Avenue and Palisades Avenue, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Jiabin Lin of Flushing, New York.

Lin was working as a food delivery driver for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant on Boston Avenue, said police.

Authorities said Lin was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bridgeport police said a 14-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the case. This is the second arrest.

Justin Castro, 17, was arrested in the case. His case was transferred to adult court, police said.

Bridgeport police said the 14-year-old was charged with criminal attempt at robbery first-degree and felony murder.

The 14-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Luis Minaya.
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Latest News

Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Blooms, ‘Bluey’ and baskets full of eggs for the first weekend of spring
Family Friday: Blooms, ‘Bluey’ and baskets full of eggs for the first weekend of spring
UConn men's basketball team deals with dirty hotel, stolen goods
UConn men’s basketball deals with hotel switch, stolen items on Las Vegas trip
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
VIDEO: Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church