Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Luis Minaya.
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday to...
Biden’s Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. dunks in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against...
UConn men’s basketball dominates Arkansas, faces Gonzaga in Elite 8