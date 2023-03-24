Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Big Brother wants you!

Join Channel 3 at Mohegan Sun for a Big Brother open casting call on Thursday, April 13.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Anyone who likes being watched 24/7 may want to try out for one of CBS’s biggest reality shows.

Big Brother is looking for contestants.

Join Channel 3 at Mohegan Sun for a Big Brother open casting call on Thursday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The location will be The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2023.

More details can be found on Mohegan Sun’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Luis Minaya.
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Latest News

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Private plane on which woman was killed did not experience turbulence
rain Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Chilly rain returns to begin the weekend!
UConn women practice
Huskies take aim at Buckeyes in Sweet 16 action on Saturday
UConn women practice
VIDEO: UConn women practice in Seattle ahead of Sweet 16 matchup
rain Saturday - WFSB
FORECAST: Tracking a wet start to the weekend