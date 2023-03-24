Big Brother wants you!

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Anyone who likes being watched 24/7 may want to try out for one of CBS’s biggest reality shows.

Big Brother is looking for contestants.

Join Channel 3 at Mohegan Sun for a Big Brother open casting call on Thursday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The location will be The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2023.

More details can be found on Mohegan Sun’s website here.

