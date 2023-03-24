Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Dance instructor arrested for explicit online chats with a child

A 28-year old was charged with luring and debauching the morals of a child.
A 28-year old was charged with luring and debauching the morals of a child.(Danbury police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a 28-year-old for talking with a child over social media in a sexually explicit nature.

The man was identified as Edison Bueno-Tenempaguay, a dance instructor from Danbury.

In March, police said that Bueno-Tenempaguay attempted to arrange for an in-person meeting.

The messages described the sexual acts he planned on performing on the child.

During the online chats, he told the child send sexually explicit photos and shared similar files back.

Police took him into custody on Friday Mar. 17 after searching his residence.

Bueno-Tenempaguay was charged with luring and debauching the morals of a child.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Luis Minaya.
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Latest News

anti-Semitism - WFSB file
Antisemitic incidents up 100% in Connecticut
anti-Semitism - WFSB file
VIDEO: 2022 was the worst year for anti-Semitism
Storrs during UConn men's basketball game - WFSB
Storrs goes wild for UConn's Sweet 16 victory
UConn moves on to Elite 8 - Marc Robbins - WFSB
UConn gets a dominate win over Arkansas
UConn women in Seattle
Huskies take aim at Buckeyes in Sweet 16 action on Saturday