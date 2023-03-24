Dance instructor arrested for explicit online chats with a child

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a 28-year-old for talking with a child over social media in a sexually explicit nature.

The man was identified as Edison Bueno-Tenempaguay, a dance instructor from Danbury.

In March, police said that Bueno-Tenempaguay attempted to arrange for an in-person meeting.

The messages described the sexual acts he planned on performing on the child.

During the online chats, he told the child send sexually explicit photos and shared similar files back.

Police took him into custody on Friday Mar. 17 after searching his residence.

Bueno-Tenempaguay was charged with luring and debauching the morals of a child.

