Enfield-Suffield Veterans Bridge closed due to serious crash; injuries reported

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Enfield-Suffield Veterans Bridge is closed early this morning due to a serious crash.

Shortly after midnight, public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision involving a van and tractor-trailer.

The roadway was closed a short time later due to the crash.

Injuries have been reported, but the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigative teams are operating at the collision scene, and police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

