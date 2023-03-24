Contests
Family Friday: Blooms, ‘Bluey’ and baskets full of eggs for the first weekend of spring

By Nicole Nalepa
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Spring has sprung and the weekend is blooming with early springtime activities.

Daffodil Days

  • March 25 – April 23
  • Main Street Essex, Centerbrook & Ivoryton
  • 43,000+ daffodils ready to bloom
  • Track the progress: Instagram: @experienceessex

Opening Weekend & Easter Egg Hunt

  • March 25 & 26 (also events on April 1-2, 7-8)
  • Windy Hill Farms, Broad Brook
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • $12 per participant
  • $2 per rider accompanying children
  • Courses for ages 5 and below, another for 6+
  • Hayrides leave on the hour

Bluey’s Big Play

  • March 25 & 26
  • Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford
  • 3 Shows Saturday
  • 2 Shows Sunday

