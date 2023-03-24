Family Friday: Blooms, ‘Bluey’ and baskets full of eggs for the first weekend of spring
(WFSB) - Spring has sprung and the weekend is blooming with early springtime activities.
- March 25 – April 23
- Main Street Essex, Centerbrook & Ivoryton
- 43,000+ daffodils ready to bloom
- Track the progress: Instagram: @experienceessex
Opening Weekend & Easter Egg Hunt
- March 25 & 26 (also events on April 1-2, 7-8)
- Windy Hill Farms, Broad Brook
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- $12 per participant
- $2 per rider accompanying children
- Courses for ages 5 and below, another for 6+
- Hayrides leave on the hour
- March 25 & 26
- Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford
- 3 Shows Saturday
- 2 Shows Sunday
