Family speaks after losing daughter in Waterbury crash

Family remembers couple killed in Waterbury car crash
By Audrey Russo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s been a little more than two weeks since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Waterbury.

It happened at the intersection of Transit Street and Long Hill Road in the city.

“Her watch alerted me... her watch. So I got the address and I shot over there,” said Damar Clinton, Storm’s dad.

Around 11 p.m. on March 5, Damar Clinton and Octavia Mines say they both got notifications from their daughter, Storm’s, smartwatch detecting a car crash.

“I kept calling, I kept looking at it, I was going “what does this mean?” I thought maybe her phone had a bad fall,” said Octavia, Storms’s mom.

But as Damar reached the scene on Waterbury’s Long Hill Road, he saw what the smartwatch warned him about.

The car Storm was in had slammed into a house and two parked cars.

She died after midnight.

“It plays back in my head every day,” said Octavia.

According to Waterbury Police, the late 24-year-old Dashon Ortiz and Storm were driver and passenger.

But to those who knew them personally, their relationship was much stronger than that.

“They’ve been together for a while. I want to say since, like, eighth grade. That’s when I found out about him,” Octavia said.

They say the couple had a bright future.

Storm was a talented cook and baker.

“It was her little side hustle,” Octavia explained. “We pushed entrepreneurship on Storm.”

Waterbury Police are still investigating why the car lost control. It could take up to 6 months to get the answer.

Even though one moment changed their lives forever, Storm’s parents are focusing on keeping her memory alive.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

