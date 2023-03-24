Huskies take aim at Buckeyes in Sweet 16 action on Saturday

SEATTLE, WA (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is poised to take on Ohio State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The second-seeded Huskies play the third-seeded Buckeyes at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

UConn takes the court for its first practice in Seattle at 8 p.m. PST on Friday.

Interviews with the players and head coach Geno Auriemma were scheduled to follow.

Ohio State looks at UConn as its toughest test of its season.

The two teams met six times, and the Huskies won all of them.

UConn defeated Baylor on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 77-58.

Ohio State, meanwhile, won a nail biter over North Carolina, 71-69, to earn its Sweet 16 berth.

The victor plays the winner of top-seeded Virginia Tech/fourth-seeded Tennessee on Monday. Here’s a look at how the bracket stood as of Friday morning:

The Huskies will be looking to join the men’s team in the Elite 8.

Channel 3 has a crew in Seattle.

Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of UConn Huskies basketball.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.