Man charged for firing bullet that ended up in a child’s bedroom

Mikolaj Skwarek.
Mikolaj Skwarek.(Newington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police arrested a man who is accused of firing a bullet into a child’s bedroom.

It happened on July 13, 2022 at a home on John Street, authorities said.

Police said a bullet entered a 9-year-old child’s bedroom and went through the child’s bedframe.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, said police.

Mikolaj Skwarek, 19, of New Britain, was charged with reckless endangerment first-degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal mischief first-degree.

Police said Skwarek was detained on a $150,000 bond and was arraigned in court Friday.

