Moose spotted in Barkhamsted

Lt. Kevin Archer, a firefighter from the Pleasant Valley Vol. Fire Department, spotted a moose on Center Hill Road in Barkhamsted.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - A moose is loose in Barkhamsted.

Lt. Kevin Archer of the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department spotted the animal on Center Hill Road on Friday morning.

Archer said he had been driving when he saw the animal, so he stopped to capture some footage.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that moose should never be approached.

DEEP said each moose observed in the state is monitored.

