Moose spotted in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - A moose is loose in Barkhamsted.

Lt. Kevin Archer of the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department spotted the animal on Center Hill Road on Friday morning.

Archer said he had been driving when he saw the animal, so he stopped to capture some footage.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that moose should never be approached.

DEEP said each moose observed in the state is monitored.

