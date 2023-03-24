New London police: Man charged after child lived in squalor conditions

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police in New London arrested a man for abusing a child.

Michael Gregor, 42, is accused of assault and strangulation.

Michael Gregor. (New London Police Department)

Authorities said it all stemmed from an investigation back in January.

Police were called to the house and found the child, who was hurt and malnourished.

They said the juvenile was living in squalor, inhumane conditions, and suffered abuse for a long time.

The child spent some time in the hospital and has recovered, police said.

Gregor lives in East Lyme and was held on a $750,000 bond.

