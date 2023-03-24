Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - The Archdiocese of Hartford is looking into the possibility of an extremely rare miracle at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston.

This is potentially something incredible, and people Channel 3 talked to in Thomaston are taking notice.

Father Joseph Crowley said there may have been a Eucharistic Miracle at the church earlier this month.

“What happened is our lord multiplied himself,” Crowley said.

Crowley said earlier this month, as a Eucharistic minister was handing out host, which is bread for communion, a miracle happened.

The number of hosts that minister had actually went up instead of down.

“We really do celebrate the life, death, resurrection of Jesus Christ and the alter, that the Eucharist really is the body soul and divinity of Jesus Christ and that all things are possible with God,” said Crowley.

When the minister suspected they were running out of hosts to pass out, Crowley said they glanced around to find more, but when that minister looked back down, more hosts had appeared.

By the time communion was over, Crowley said there seemed to be either as many or possibly even more hosts in the ciborium than there were when he had first handed it to the minister.

“It’s just so beautiful. God has been working so many miracles in our lives lately,” said Shaina Pia of Stratford.

Pia grew up in this church. When her mother-in-law told her what had happened, she piled her four kids into her car and drove up from Stratford to light candles and for those who need prayers and miracles.

“I think this is just a beautiful reminder from God during times that are challenging there’s always good in the world and that God is always present and with us,” Pia said.

“I feel like it gives people hope,” said Nestor Escalante.

When Escalante heard this happened minutes from his home in the small town of Thomaston, he was amazed.

“I believe in God and stuff like that and for something like this to happen so close to me, right there right in town, it’s pretty nice, might start going to the church,” said Escalante.

Eucharistic Miracles are extremely rare. In recorded history, there have only been about 100 total.

“This was one of those moments where God showed up in a very powerful, powerful way here. Pretty cool,” Crowley said.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that god would come like he did in the major of Bethlehem so long ago, come to a small little mighty humble town like this and make his presence real to all of us. He always does in Eucharist, but in this particular miracle especially,” said Pia.

The Archdiocese of Hartford said it’s looking into this possible miracle. Eyewitness News was told that could take about a week.

