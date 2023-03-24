Remembering the life and legacy of former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A public wake will be held today to celebrate the life and legacy of a former Hartford mayor.

Not only was Ann the first female mayor of Hartford, but she was also the first female mayor in Connecticut.

She lived a full life, helping countless people over her 100 years.

Uccello shattered a glass ceiling in 1967 when she was elected as a republican in a city run by democrats.

After serving as Hartford mayor, Uccello was invited to work in the Nixon, Ford, and Carter administrations.

Dedicated to her faith, Ann was known for following her heart over party politics, which truly set her apart.

A wake will take place today from 4-7 PM at Dillon Baxter funeral home in Wethersfield.

