Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Remembering the life and legacy of former Hartford mayor Ann Uccello

A public wake for the former mayor will be held later today.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A public wake will be held today to celebrate the life and legacy of a former Hartford mayor.

A wake open to the public will be held for Uccello at the Dillon Baxter funeral home in Wethersfield.

Not only was Ann the first female mayor of Hartford, but she was also the first female mayor in Connecticut.

She lived a full life, helping countless people over her 100 years.

Uccello shattered a glass ceiling in 1967 when she was elected as a republican in a city run by democrats.

After serving as Hartford mayor, Uccello was invited to work in the Nixon, Ford, and Carter administrations.

Dedicated to her faith, Ann was known for following her heart over party politics, which truly set her apart.

A wake will take place today from 4-7 PM at Dillon Baxter funeral home in Wethersfield.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs Great 8 matchups.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Kelsey Otero was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear...
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
FILE - This July 26, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland
Luis Minaya.
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York

Latest News

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. dunks in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against...
UConn men’s basketball defeats Arkansas, faces Gonzaga in Elite 8
weed banking bill - morning business report - wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Weed banking bill, Ford loses money from EVs, most popular Easter treats
Ann Uccello
VIDEO: Public wake set for Ann Uccello
science center gift shop
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Checking out the gift shop
The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours Friday morning.
Enfield-Suffield Veterans Bridge closed due to serious crash; injuries reported