Something’s Cooking: El Pollo Guapo’s new location in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Regional manager Charlie Foucault gave us a tour of El Pollo Guapo’s new location in Newington.

It’s a nice space but the real magic happens back in the kitchen!

The rotisserie roasted chickens are the focal point of the menu. In fact, “el pollo guapo” means “the handsome chicken” in Spanish.

Charlie and general manager J.B. Bartlett said this kind of beauty takes time.

“All of our chicken is free range, comes in, we marinade it for 36 hours,” J.B. said.

“Then we take it and we rub it in our drub mix in our tajin salt,” said Charlie. “And then it goes into the rotisserie oven for about two hours it comes out nice and juicy.”

Don’t sleep on El Pollo Guapo’s sides.

Check out their loaded nachos! El Pollo Guapo puts a twist on traditional Mexican dishes.

Their tacos packed with chicken, aioli, cheese, avocado and pico de gallo are works of art. The salad bowls are towering with goodies, and the churritos are as big as your head!

El Pollo Guapo now serves four communities with stores in Hartford, Glastonbury, James Island South Carolina, and the new location on Main Street in Newington.

Charlie said their customers agree: bird is the word!

“It’s everybody’s favorite new restaurant right and that’s what we aim for,” Charlie said.

For more information on El Pollo Guapo, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.