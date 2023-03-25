Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod

Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson(Shelton Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 21-year-old woman was arrested after striking a Walmart employee with a curtain rod and stealing an employee’s phone.

Shelton Police say Keyarra Burnett-Johnson, of Bridgeport, was stopped by a loss prevention employee after she attempted to leave with a cart full of unpaid items.

She had two juveniles with her at the time.

When confronted, Burnett-Johnson began to yell and spit.

She also struck a Walmart employee with a curtain rod that she was attempting to steal.

Police say the employee sustained minor injuries.

During the altercation a Walmart employee dropped his phone which was stolen by Burnett-Johnson.

Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles then fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee.

Witnesses took note of the vehicle and its registration plate.

Shelton Police located the vehicle on Bridgeport Ave. but Burnett-Johnson fled at a high rate of speed.

The Walmart employee who had their phone stolen tracked it with GPS.

This led police to a residential address in Bridgeport where they located Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles.

Burnett-Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery 3rd degree, two counts of risk of Iijury to a child, engaging police in pursuit and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Private plane on which woman was killed did not experience turbulence
FORECAST: Gusty Winds & Showers This Evening, But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Technical Discussion: Gusty Winds & Showers This Evening, But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Iona's Daniss Jenkins (5) shoots against Connecticut's center Donovan Clingan (32) in the...
UConn freshman center Donovan Clingan working hard on and off the court
Norwalk police (file).
Juvenile stabbed on basketball court of elementary school in unprovoked attack by adult

Latest News

Watch parties continue for UConn basketball
Watch parties continue for UConn basketball
FORECAST: Gusty Winds & Showers This Evening, But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Technical Discussion: Gusty Winds & Showers This Evening, But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Watch parties continue for UConn basketball
Watch parties continue for UConn basketball
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury