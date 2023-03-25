21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 21-year-old woman was arrested after striking a Walmart employee with a curtain rod and stealing an employee’s phone.

Shelton Police say Keyarra Burnett-Johnson, of Bridgeport, was stopped by a loss prevention employee after she attempted to leave with a cart full of unpaid items.

She had two juveniles with her at the time.

When confronted, Burnett-Johnson began to yell and spit.

She also struck a Walmart employee with a curtain rod that she was attempting to steal.

Police say the employee sustained minor injuries.

During the altercation a Walmart employee dropped his phone which was stolen by Burnett-Johnson.

Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles then fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee.

Witnesses took note of the vehicle and its registration plate.

Shelton Police located the vehicle on Bridgeport Ave. but Burnett-Johnson fled at a high rate of speed.

The Walmart employee who had their phone stolen tracked it with GPS.

This led police to a residential address in Bridgeport where they located Burnett-Johnson and the two juveniles.

Burnett-Johnson was arrested and charged with robbery 3rd degree, two counts of risk of Iijury to a child, engaging police in pursuit and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

