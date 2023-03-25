Contests
East Haven police: suspicious device reported at Palmetto Trail home

File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - East Haven police are asking the public to avoid Palmetto Trail after a suspicious device was reportedly found at a home.

East Haven police and fire, along with the state police bomb squad are investigating the incident.

Local residences have been evacuated and the surrounding area has been shut down as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

“We are asking the public to stay away from the area while this matter is being investigated,” said Capt. Joseph Murgo from the East Haven Police Department.

No other details were immediately available.

