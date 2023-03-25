Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Connecticut’s Fishing and Outdoor Show hosts more than 200 vendors

Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If you love to fish, hunt, or be outside, Connecticut’s Fishing and Outdoor Show is the place to be today.

The convention, held at Mohegan Sun, has been running since 2020.

More than 200 booths will be set up with the latest and greatest in hunting and fishing gear.

The convention will also have an alligator, Burmese python, skunk, owls, and more.

The convention began Friday and will run until Sunday.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Private plane on which woman was killed did not experience turbulence
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 Last Weekend Of March! A Raw Cold Rain Today But Much Nicer...
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 Last Weekend Of March! A Raw Cold Rain Today But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Iona's Daniss Jenkins (5) shoots against Connecticut's center Donovan Clingan (32) in the...
UConn freshman center Donovan Clingan working hard on and off the court
Daniel Cobb was arrested on Thursday Mar. 23.
44-year old used false documents twice to withdraw cash at M&T bank

Latest News

Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show
Connecticut Fishing and Outdoor Show
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 Last Weekend Of March! A Raw Cold Rain Today But Much Nicer...
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 Last Weekend Of March! A Raw Cold Rain Today But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Norwalk police (file).
Juvenile stabbed on basketball court of elementary school in unprovoked attack by adult
"On March 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. a tan GMC Sierra, extended cab, pickup truck entered the North...
North Haven Lacrosse team has equipment stolen, Community rallies to help