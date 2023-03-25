Connecticut’s Fishing and Outdoor Show hosts more than 200 vendors

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If you love to fish, hunt, or be outside, Connecticut’s Fishing and Outdoor Show is the place to be today.

The convention, held at Mohegan Sun, has been running since 2020.

More than 200 booths will be set up with the latest and greatest in hunting and fishing gear.

The convention will also have an alligator, Burmese python, skunk, owls, and more.

The convention began Friday and will run until Sunday.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit their website here.

