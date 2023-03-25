Contests
Driver hits two parked cars, Pushes one into occupied Norwich restaurant

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle that was traveling into Norwich hit two cars, pushing one into an occupied restaurant.

The two cars were parked at the time.

Fire officials say one car was pushed into the restaurant LoveThaiByThai at 278 West Thames Street.

Two seated customers suffered minor injuries, as well as the driver.

The Building Department was requested to determine the stability of the restaurant.

There is no other information at this time.

