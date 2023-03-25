Contests
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old

Christopher Delorde Cameron
Christopher Delorde Cameron(Manchester Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man after they were tipped off that he was having inappropriate conversations with a 10-year-old.

Police were informed in March of 2023 that 39-year-old Christopher Delorde Cameron was having these conversations with the child over text.

The messages took place over the course of several weeks.

An arrest warrant for Cameron and a search warrant for his residence in Hartford were obtained by investigators.

“With the assistance of the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations, the search warrant was executed today and Cameron was taken into custody pursuant to the arrest warrant without incident,” Police said.

He has been charged with risk of injury to/impairing morals of a minor.

Cameron is currently being held on a court set $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at in Manchester on 3/27/2023.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect more charges.

Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
FORECAST: Gusty Winds & Showers This Evening, But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Watch parties continue for UConn basketball
FORECAST: Gusty Winds & Showers This Evening, But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Watch parties continue for UConn basketball
