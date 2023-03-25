Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man after they were tipped off that he was having inappropriate conversations with a 10-year-old.

Police were informed in March of 2023 that 39-year-old Christopher Delorde Cameron was having these conversations with the child over text.

The messages took place over the course of several weeks.

An arrest warrant for Cameron and a search warrant for his residence in Hartford were obtained by investigators.

“With the assistance of the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations, the search warrant was executed today and Cameron was taken into custody pursuant to the arrest warrant without incident,” Police said.

He has been charged with risk of injury to/impairing morals of a minor.

Cameron is currently being held on a court set $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at in Manchester on 3/27/2023.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect more charges.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.