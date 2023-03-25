Contests
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - You might not have heard of a “takeover”, but this latest trend is causing trouble for local towns and cities.

The most recent incident happened in Simsbury on Friday around 11:30 p.m. Police say around 200 cars drove through Simsbury, revving engines and doing donuts in parking lots.

According to reports, drivers did donuts at Simsbury High and Chubb among other spots.

The drivers came through Windsor, Bloomfield, and down Route 189 into Simsbury.

Simsbury police attempted to stop the drivers twice, but the drivers did not stop.

Police say Friday night’s events are part of a growing trend called “takeovers”.

“These takeovers often occur in intersections where they block the entire intersection and rip donuts,” according to Simsbury police.

While police don’t believe they blocked intersections in Simsbury, other towns have reported these takeovers block busy stretches of road and often leave damage.

The town of Wethersfield experienced something similar last September when a group of drivers convened in a small neighborhood, driving recklessly and causing a disturbance late at night.

Police are asking anyone who might see this activity in the future to report it.

