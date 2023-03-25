New Haven man shot, pistol-whipped during robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and pistol-whipped during a robbery on Friday.

New Haven Police received several calls around 7:40 pm reporting that a person was shot on a park bench near Watson Street and Bassett Street.

During one of the calls, a dispatcher could hear a gunshot in the background.

Police found the victim, a 42-year-old male from New Haven, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance.

Police say the man was shot and pistol-whipped during a robbery.

Several items were stolen during the robbery, but what exactly was stolen is not yet known.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit searched for evidence including witness and video surveillance, and collected a fired cartridge casing that was found by the park bench.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 866-888-TIPS (847).

