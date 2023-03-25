Person stabbed at Norwalk High after school, found on football field

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in the hospital for a stab wound after police found them on the football field of Norwalk High.

Police said they responded to Norwalk High School after school hours on a report of a stabbing.

The victim was located by police on the football field.

Police and EMS provided medical care on scene until the victim was transported to the hospital.

“Patrol Officers quickly obtained a suspect description, began searching, and quickly located him behind Nathan Hale Middle School,” Police said.

The suspect ran and attempted to discard the knife, which was collected by officers.

The suspect was safely apprehended by police and identified by witnesses as the attacker.

Police say this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.