Quinnipiac students cheer on Bobcats in first-round NCAA tournament match-up

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - While UConn basketball is getting plenty of attention all across the state, it’s all about hockey as Quinnipiac University begins its quest for a national championship.

More than 200 Quinnipiac students are cheering on their team in person down at the arena in Bridgeport.

Channel 3 caught up with students watching the game from On the Rocks, a student pub on Quinnipiac’s York Hill campus.

“I love the team support that we have, as you can see, we already have students here, and we’re going to root on Quinnipiac,” said Alyssa Barker, Quinnipiac Senior.

For Alyssa, Bobcat pride runs deep, and thanks to the hockey team, plenty share that school pride.

“I’ve been to pretty much 12, 13 games this year. I’ve always loved hockey,” said Hope Anastasio, Quinnipiac Freshman.

More than 200 students boarded buses to cheer on their team in their first-round NCAA tournament match-up against Merrimack and a virtual home game in Bridgeport.

“Hopefully the Bobcats do win. I’d like to see them go to the Frozen Four and win the cup,” added Hope.

Growing up in East Haven, Hope knows all about hockey.

The same can’t be said for her friend Ryan Hagerman, who grew up in California, but admits the game quickly grew on him.

“I didn’t know anything about hockey. I still don’t know anything about hockey. It’s just fun to go in the crowd and enjoy the games,” said Ryan.

A love for their school and a team, that’s skated to a 30-4-3 record, a number 2 seed in the tournament, and one of the top teams in the country all year long.

Over the years the Bobcats have built quite the tradition on the ice, reaching the frozen four twice, in both 2013 and 2016.

If Quinnipiac wins tonight, the hockey team will be back on the ice Sunday against Ohio State.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.