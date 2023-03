NORFOLK, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 44 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

Route 44 is closed at the intersection of Ashpohtag Road.

The accident is considered serious.

Rescue units are on scene and operating, according to Norfolk’s public information officer Jon Barbagallo.

There is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.