Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Private plane on which woman was killed did not experience turbulence
Iona's Daniss Jenkins (5) shoots against Connecticut's center Donovan Clingan (32) in the...
UConn freshman center Donovan Clingan working hard on and off the court
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said some cold rain will kick off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 Last Weekend Of March! A Raw Cold Rain Today But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
Daniel Cobb was arrested on Thursday Mar. 23.
44-year old used false documents twice to withdraw cash at M&T bank

Latest News

A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said some cold rain will kick off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 Last Weekend Of March! A Raw Cold Rain Today But Much Nicer Tomorrow...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas