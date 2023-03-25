Contests
Staff member finds bullet in hallway at Middlebury school

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Memorial Middle School in Middlebury temporarily sheltered in place Friday morning after a staff member found a bullet in the hallway.

Principal Jennifer Murphy sent a letter out to parents informing them about the incident.

It took place at 11:40 a.m. on March 24.

“Students immediately sheltered in place and the Middlebury Police Department was contacted. The Police Department identified the object as a single unspent 9mm round,” said Principal Murphy.

Police brought in the Regional Canine Unit trained in the detection of firearms and found no other bullets or weapons.

Students were then dismissed from school as soon as the police provided clearance.

“We would like to thank our students and staff for their adherence to our safety protocols as well as for their patience and flexibility. If you or your student has any additional information about the origin of this bullet, please reach out to the school. I would once again like to thank the Middlebury Police Department for their quick response and our school community for their support and patience,” Principal Murphy concluded.

