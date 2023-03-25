UConn men’s basketball vs Gonzaga in NCAA Elite Eight tournament

Conn. (WFSB) - The UConn men will meet Gonzaga Saturday Night in the West Regional Final.

The Winner goes to Houston and the Final Four.

UConn’s challenge comes from the #1 scoring team in the country.

Gonzaga is big, with skilled shooters and an All-American in Drew Timme.

“It’s no secret Timme is UConn’s top defensive priority. On offense, the Huskies must continue to spread the ball around. Precision passing is important to make Gonzaga work extra hard defensively,” said Donovan Clingan, UConn Freshman Center.

However, it might just be an overall matchup that favors UConn. The Sportsbooks in Vegas think so, as UConn is a 2-point favorite.

The UConn men play tonight at 8:49 p.m. on TBS.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.