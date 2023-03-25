Watch parties continue for UConn basketball

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Fans aren’t letting the distance stop them from cheering on the Huskies.

They’re packing into sports bars and watch parties all over the state.

Kathy Glennon came out to Sliders in Southington to cheer on the UConn women’s team with her friends.

She’s been following the huskies all season long.

Like many other fans, she got there an hour early to make sure she got a table so she could enjoy some great food while rooting on her favorite team.

“I got here and I wanted to get a table here and I was scared that I wasn’t going to get a table with my friends and when I go home, I’m going to be watching the guys play tonight,” said Kathy.

Unfortunately, the UConn women lost 61 to 73 against Ohio State.

But many are pointing out it’s not over for UConn just yet. They’re getting excited for the men’s game later tonight.

Erik Shaffer is lifelong UConn fan with a son who goes to the college.

They’re disappointed by the loss, but they’re proud of how far the women came this season.

“UConn battled their way back, they were within I think 8 points and then it just fell apart at the end. Too many fouls, too many from Ohio state. They had an amazing defense,” said Erik.

Tip-off for the men’s game is less than 2 hours away.

