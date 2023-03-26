Contests
Cause of massive house fire under investigation in Preston

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Preston home Friday night.

The fire started just before 8:33 p.m. at a home on Cedarcrest Drive.

Officials say the fire spread from an attached garage to the home and to a pickup truck that was parked in the driveway.

The Preston Fire Department, Norwich Fire Department, Mashantucket Fire Department, East Great Plains Fire Department, and Voluntown Fire Department were on scene to help extinguish the fire.

State police and the American Red Cross were also on scene during this fire.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

