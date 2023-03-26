Firefighters battle blaze at Old Lyme home

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a home in Old Lyme Sunday.

A crew for Channel 3 reports that the fire appears to be at a home on Johnny Cake Hill Road.

The Old Lyme fire and police department are responding to the fire.

Fire crews are using water from a pond at Old Lyme Country Club.

There is no word on injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

