Firefighters battle blaze at Old Lyme home

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a home in Old Lyme Sunday.

A crew for Channel 3 reports that the fire appears to be at a home on Johnny Cake Hill Road.

The Old Lyme fire and police department are responding to the fire.

Fire crews are using water from a pond at Old Lyme Country Club.

There is no word on injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

