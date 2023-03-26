Firefighters battle blaze at Old Lyme home
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a home in Old Lyme Sunday.
A crew for Channel 3 reports that the fire appears to be at a home on Johnny Cake Hill Road.
The Old Lyme fire and police department are responding to the fire.
Fire crews are using water from a pond at Old Lyme Country Club.
There is no word on injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
