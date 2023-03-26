Contests
Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

