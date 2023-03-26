UConn campus buzzes with excitement after men’s basketball makes it to Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - For the 6th time in program history, the UConn men’s basketball team has advanced to the Final Four after last nights dominating win over Gonzaga.

The players will have just under a week to rest until then, but campus excitement is growing by the day.

Last night was UConn’s most impressive win so far, with a 28-point victory leading to multiple celebrations from fans all over Connecticut.

Fans have been showing their UConn pride from Storrs to Southington and all over the state.

Channel 3 spoke with fans who gave insight into how far this team could go and how the campus has come alive.

“After that Gonzaga win, I don’t think any team can stop us. I think, after seeing us beat Gonzaga last night, I think they’re scared no matter who wins. I honestly think no other team can stand a chance,” said Nathan Grom, UConn Sophomore.

“It’s all a lot of us can talk about. Everyone’s always like, “oh did you see the game last night?” so it’s a super happy thing everyone is excited about,” said Kiley Malinowski, UConn Freshman.

If you’re interested in going to Houston to watch the Huskies play, the school’s Athletic Director, David Benedict, released some information on how to get there.

Our two hotels are the Magnolia and Whitehall in downtown.

