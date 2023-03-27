2023′s most and least stressed states: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the least stressed states in the country, according to a new report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com published on Monday its list of 2023′s Most & Least Stressed States.

It ranked Connecticut as the 8th least stressed state.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 41 metrics. Data sets included average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy, and share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Here are the key rankings for Connecticut’s metrics, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

45th in average hours worked per week

27th in share of adults getting adequate sleep

45th in percentage of adults in fair/poor health

50th in job security

33rd in median credit score

16th in housing affordability

40th in percentage of population living in poverty

33rd in divorce rate

42nd in crime rate per capita

42nd in psychologists per capita

The top three least stressed states were Minnesota, Utah, and New Hampshire.

The most stressed states were Mississippi, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

