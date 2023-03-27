Contests
2023′s most and least stressed states: Where CT ranks

WalletHub unveiled its report on 2023's most & least stressed states.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the least stressed states in the country, according to a new report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com published on Monday its list of 2023′s Most & Least Stressed States.

It ranked Connecticut as the 8th least stressed state.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 41 metrics. Data sets included average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy, and share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Here are the key rankings for Connecticut’s metrics, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

  • 45th in average hours worked per week
  • 27th in share of adults getting adequate sleep
  • 45th in percentage of adults in fair/poor health
  • 50th in job security
  • 33rd in median credit score
  • 16th in housing affordability
  • 40th in percentage of population living in poverty
  • 33rd in divorce rate
  • 42nd in crime rate per capita
  • 42nd in psychologists per capita
Source: WalletHub

The top three least stressed states were Minnesota, Utah, and New Hampshire.

The most stressed states were Mississippi, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

