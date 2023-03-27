Contests
21-year-old Bridgeport gang member sentenced to more than 21 years in prison

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Ziare Dedrick, 21, was sentenced to 255 months in prison for his participation in a violent Bridgeport street gang, including his involvement in the murder of Ty’Quess Moore in December 2019.

Moore, also known as “Breezo,” 18, was a member of a rival gang.

Dedrick is also known as “Zi” and “Hb Zi.”

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, DEA, Connecticut State Police, Bridgeport Police, and more, have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs, according to the CT Department of Justice.

They say members of these gangs are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

Dedrick was a member of the Original North End gang, which would commit acts of violence against other rival gangs including, the East End gang, the East Side gang, and the PT Barnum gang.

Original North End, or O.N.E., members allegedly robbed drug dealers, customers and others, sold narcotics, and stole cars from inside and outside Connecticut, often using the cars to commit crimes.

They are also accused of using social media to promote and plan their crimes.

They are based in the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport.

Dedrick was involved in multiple shots fired incidents, including one where the mother of two East End gang members was shot outside of her home.

In the killing of Ty’Quess Moore, Dedrick and others had just finished firing shots in the P.T. Barnum Housing Complex on December 8, 2019, when Dedrick drove a stolen Lexus to Newfield Avenue in Bridgeport, considered the turf of the East End/East Side gang.

There, two other O.N.E. members in the car with Dedrick shot and killed Ty’Quess Moore.

“Dedrick has been detained since December 10, 2019. On November 23, 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy,” the CT DOJ said.

On March 24, Dedrick was sentenced to 255 months in prison.

The investigation into Bridgeport-based gangs is still ongoing.

