Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

6 children thrown from car, killed in crash on I-24

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County, Tennessee. (Source: WSMV)
By Sharon Danquah and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six children and injured two adults early Sunday morning.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, six young girls were riding in a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman on I-24 West around 2 a.m. when it left the road and flipped on the shoulder.

The children and women were ejected from the car when it rolled.

Authorities said the children were lying helpless on the side of the road. They all died as a result of the crash.

“These are things sometimes I don’t believe people are necessarily meant to see as human beings,” Emergency Medical Services Director Brent Dyer said. “It’s one of the hardest things we’ll ever do, as anybody in emergency services, is to realize that you can’t do something for a child.”

Dyer said two medical helicopters and more than four different county emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The man, who was driving, was taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

“Sometimes you have to swallow back a few tears and catch your breath just a little bit,” Dyer said.

Troopers said crews found the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a road barrier near the crash scene, but they have not said how the two events are connected.

“Something like this would shock anybody. We are still human,” Dyer said.

While doctors work on the woman, Dyer said his heart breaks for the children.

“They are the pure innocence of this world laying there and you want to do as much as you can for them,” he said.

Troopers have not said whether the passengers in the Camry were wearing seat belts or properly restrained, but Dyer is reminding drivers to make sure children buckled in correctly.

“I beg people to put your children in the proper restraint devices and I beg everyone driving on the road to think about the outcome of impatience and the outcome of intolerance,” Dyer said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
The Ukrainian government urges its allies to take action against what it calls the Kremlin’s...
Ukraine urges action against 'Kremlin's nuclear blackmail'
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial