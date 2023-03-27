UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Mashantucket Pequot Police are looking for 84-year-old Robert Murphy after he was reported missing.

Murphy is a white male with white hair and blue eyes.

He is 5′08 and weighs 180 pounds.

Murphy was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a dark baseball hat.

If located, please contact Mashantucket Pequot Police at 860-396-6662.

84-year-old missing out of Uncasville (Mashantucket Pequot Police)

