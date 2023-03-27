84-year-old missing out of Uncasville
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Mashantucket Pequot Police are looking for 84-year-old Robert Murphy after he was reported missing.
Murphy is a white male with white hair and blue eyes.
He is 5′08 and weighs 180 pounds.
Murphy was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a dark baseball hat.
If located, please contact Mashantucket Pequot Police at 860-396-6662.
