Aaron Hernandez’s brother Dennis Hernandez accused of vandalizing ESPN’s property, report says

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Aaron Hernandez’s brother Dennis “DJ” Hernandez has been arrested after allegedly vandalizing ESPN’s property.

According to a report by TMZ, DJ was arrested last week after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol.

According to TMZ, an Uber arrived at ESPN on March 23. The passenger got out, threw something on property, and got back into the car.

During investigations, police discovered a white plastic bag with a large brick in it, with a handwritten note saying:

“To all media outlets, it’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a wold wide leader, maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up.”

TMZ said police found a note that was signed, “yours truly, dennis j. Hernandez.”

The 36-year-old was arrested on breach of peace second-degree and will appear in court in April.

He had another run in with police recently.

DJ Hernandez was wanted by Cheshire police after an incident on March 8, according to an arrest warrant.

He led police on a brief chase. That’s where officers noticed he was having a bipolar episode, the warrant said. He was committed to Bristol Hospital.

The arrest warrant said he attempted to charge $7,000 on his mother’s credit card and that she believed he needed to be mentally evaluated.

The 36-year-old was arrested on March 23 following the ESPN incident and then handed over to Cheshire police and charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive right, failure to maintain lane, and failure to obey traffic control signal from March 8.

Hernandez is expected in court on April 6 and then again on April 13.

