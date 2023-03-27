Breaking down the costs for UConn fans to head to the Final Four

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is Final Four bound.

The Huskies have a date with the University of Miami in Houston on Saturday night.

Fans looking into whether to make the trip have found out that it’ll cost a pretty penny.

Others said fresh merchandise is enough.

As of late Sunday night, a lot of Final Four apparel was made available online.

For those who want to go to the game, Channel 3 looked into the costs.

The cheapest tickets were about $165 after taxes on Ticketmaster.

A roundtrip flight to Houston that leaves on Friday and returns Sunday costs about $900.

Expedia said a hotel room is about $140 a night.

Despite the hefty cost of the trip, some students said they’re still considering it.

“Coming off of spring break, it’s a little tough,” said Nick Melville, a UConn sophomore. “It’s in Texas. One of our buddies has a hotel room out there, so it’s up to us if we want to make the trip out there. It would definitely be an experience though that’s for sure. You don’t see your team in a Final Four every day.”

UConn athletic director David Benedict tweeted out the idea and the expense of getting a bus for students.

Anyone interested in buses to Houston? Would cost between $400 - $500? Datco and @KyleDevivo Would like to know. @UConnHuskies — David Benedict (@UConnHuskyAD) March 26, 2023

That would cost $400 to $500 per person, a slightly lower cost for travel to the big game.

Fans can watch the game right on Channel 3.

Tip off has been set for 8:49 p.m. eastern standard time on Saturday.

UConn blew out Gonzaga in the Elite 8 on Saturday, 82-54.

