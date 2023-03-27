Bronx man charged with identity theft in Wilton

WILTON, CT (WFSB) – A Bronx, NY man was arrested in Wilton and charged with forgery and identity theft.

Police said Victor Santana tried to withdraw $3,800 from an unsuspecting victim’s bank account with a fake driver’s license.

Victor Santana was arrested for identity theft after Wilton police said he tried to make a withdrawal from a victim's bank account. (Wilton police)

Santana attempted to make the withdrawal at a M&T Bank on Danbury Road in Wilton.

Banking associates at the M& Bank became suspicious after they realized that Santana didn’t know any of the basic information that was required to complete a withdrawal.

The staff alerted police and delayed Santana until the officers arrived.

The victim was unaware of any suspicious activity on his bank account when he was contacted by the police until he was alerted by M&T Bank.

