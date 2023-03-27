Contests
Child porn search warrant executed at Plainville home

Police said they executed a search warrant related to child pornography at a home on the corner of Metacomet and Seneca roads in Plainville on March 27.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A search warrant related to child pornography was executed at a home in Plainville on Monday morning.

Police were at a home on the corner of Metacomet and Seneca roads.

A neighbor reported that police blocked off the area.

A Channel 3 crew was on the scene and recorded video of officers at the home.

No other details were released.

Police said they would provide more information later in the day.

