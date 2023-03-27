Child porn search warrant executed at Plainville home

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A search warrant related to child pornography was executed at a home in Plainville on Monday morning.

Police were at a home on the corner of Metacomet and Seneca roads.

A neighbor reported that police blocked off the area.

A Channel 3 crew was on the scene and recorded video of officers at the home.

No other details were released.

Police said they would provide more information later in the day.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.