WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont to outline tax relief efforts

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont administration scheduled a news conference to talk about ongoing tax relief efforts.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he planned it for 11:15 on Monday at Static Era Records in Milford.

Stream it live below:

Lamont’s tax cut proposals, which are currently under consideration by the General Assembly, included implementing a broad-based reduction in income tax rates that would become the largest income tax rate reduction in state history, as well as increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income households.

The governor announced the proposals back in February.

He proposed to permanently lower the 5 percent rate to 4.5 percent and the 3 percent rate to 2 percent beginning with income year 2024.

