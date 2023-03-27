Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont to outline tax relief efforts

Gov. Ned Lamont (file)
Gov. Ned Lamont (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont administration scheduled a news conference to talk about ongoing tax relief efforts.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he planned it for 11:15 on Monday at Static Era Records in Milford.

Stream it live below:

Lamont’s tax cut proposals, which are currently under consideration by the General Assembly, included implementing a broad-based reduction in income tax rates that would become the largest income tax rate reduction in state history, as well as increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income households.

The governor announced the proposals back in February.

He proposed to permanently lower the 5 percent rate to 4.5 percent and the 3 percent rate to 2 percent beginning with income year 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Gov. Ned. Lamont will highlight these tax cuts during his State of the State Address on...
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
Bronin is expected to highlight the cities’ progress over the last 7 years, focusing on budget...
Hartford’s mayor to deliver his final ‘State of City’ address
Bear hunting bill dropped
Bill to allow limited bear hunting in CT has been dropped
Bear hunting bill dropped
VIDEO: Bear hunting bill dropped