Hamden police investigate deadly crash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in Hamden.

Authorities said officers responded to the crash on Shepard Avenue and Mix Avenue Sunday night just after 10 p.m.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

The driver, who police identified as 49-year-old Jason Carter of Hamden, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. He later died of his injuries, police said.

Any witnesses or those with surveillance video are asked to call Officer Christian Kaplan at 203-230-4000 or email ckaplan@hamdenpd.com.

