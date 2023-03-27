Contests
Hamden police investigate deadly crash

WFSB File
WFSB File
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in Hamden.

Authorities said officers responded to the crash on Shepard Avenue and Mix Avenue Sunday night just after 10 p.m.

One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said.

The driver, who police identified as 49-year-old Jason Carter of Hamden, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. He later died of his injuries, police said.

Any witnesses or those with surveillance video are asked to call Officer Christian Kaplan at 203-230-4000 or email ckaplan@hamdenpd.com.

