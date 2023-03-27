Hartford man arrested for DUI after reports that he attacked a woman, drove erratically

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces drunk driving and other charges after police said he drove erratically in South Windsor and attacked a female passenger.

South Windsor police charged 20-year-old Alan Ramirez of Hartford with driving under the influence, second-degree breach of peace, and violation of conditions of his release.

Alan Ramirez was charged with DUI after South Windsor police said he drove erratically and attacked his female passenger on March 24. (South Windsor police)

Ramirez was arrested on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said they responded to reports of an erratic driver in the area of Ellington Road, Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue, Route 194. A witness reportedly saw Ramirez’s vehicle drive behind Hartford Federal Credit Union at 1665 Ellington Rd.

Officers said they found the vehicle there and saw Ramirez leaned over yelling at a female who was in the vehicle. Over the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Ramirez was believed to be intoxicated, tried to pull the female victim out of the vehicle, and put his hands on her throat.

Ramirez was taken into custody.

Police said he tried to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests while in processing at South Windsor Police Headquarters, but failed them.

He was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and advised not to have any contact with the victim.

Prior to being released, it was determined that Ramirez had contacted the victim by text messages in violation of the conditions of release.

Ramirez was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

