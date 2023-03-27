Contests
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TORRINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Torrington police say one person has been transported by Lifestar after a motorcycle accident.

The incident took place on route 183 at Hayden Hill in Torrington.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The road will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.

Route 183 is closed between Greenwoods Road & West Pearl Road, according to the Department of Transportation.

