Man pulls knife on Branford Stop & Shop employee while trying to shoplift full cart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Wallingford faces robbery and other charges following what was reported as a shoplifting incident in Branford.

Branford police said they arrested Joe K. Cottes-Lopez, 31, on Saturday night.

Joe K Cottes-Lopez faces charges for trying to steal a cart full of items from a Stop & Shop in Branford, police said. (Branford police)

The incident happened at Stop & Shop in Branford.

“An employee of Stop & Shop interrupted Cottes-Lopez shoplifting as he exited the store with a carriage full of items,” police said. “The employee attempted to stop Cottes-Lopez, who allegedly pulled a knife out and swung it at the store employee.”

Police said Cottes-Lopez then ran from the area, but was found by an officer.

They said Cottes-Lopez engaged the officer in a foot pursuit; however, the suspect was apprehended in the woods a short distance away.

The knife was recovered at the scene.

Police were able to identify independent witnesses to the crime.

Cottes-Lopez was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and sixth-degree larceny.

He was held on bond and transported to New Haven Superior Court on Monday morning for arraignment.

