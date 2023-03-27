Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury due back at work
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Mar. 27.
Technical Discussion: The pattern remains active, with rain returning this evening...