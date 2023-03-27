Contests
Hartford’s mayor to deliver his final ‘State of City’ address

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is preparing to deliver his final 'State of the City' address.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s mayor plans to deliver his final State of the City address to city councilors on Monday night.

Mayor Luke Bronin is expected to highlight the cities’ progress over the last 7 years.

He’ll focus on budget and give a detailed break down of the cities’ financial situation.

Bronin is also expected to touch on his administration’s key accomplishments in areas like education, safety, and resource allocation.

It will be his last state of the city address as Hartford mayor.

In Nov. 2022, Bronin announced he would not seek another term in office.

The State of the City address will be delivered to the Hartford City Council at 5 p.m.

